Citation issued in accident that kills 2, no other charges filed

TYLER — Tyler police say a driver, that caused a wreck killing two people has received a citation, but will not face additional criminal charges. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh told KTBB, “In Texas, you can be charged with intoxicated man-slaughter if you are drunk or high and cause the death of somebody during a traffic accident. So, when you hear from the detective that all they were charged with is failure to yield-right-of-way, then there were neither drugs or alcohol involved; otherwise, there would have been a much higher charge.” Christopher Little and Edythe Lewis, from Arp, died in the accident at the intersection of New Copeland Road and Loop 323. The driver was cited for failure to yield right-of-way.