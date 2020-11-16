Free COVID testing continues this week, new location added in Henderson

TYLER — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is offering FREE COVID-19 tests for East Texans, with or without symptoms. Results will be provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. All TDEM testing locations are walk-in sites and require a face mask. These locations will be closed from November 21st through the 29th. Valid ID is required & contact info will be requested when you are tested, not while you wait in line. Also,persons must provide a working cell phone number and results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health.

Select the nearest testing site from the below list and register for a free appointment by clicking the link. https://www.gogettested.com/.

Mondays and Wednesdays only at the Palestine Civic Center – West Spring Street in Palestine

Tuesdays and Thursdays only at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center -FM 13 in Henderson

Fridays only in Kilgore at the Chandler Street Church of Christ Chandler Street in Kilgore

Monday through Friday at the Tyler Senior Center Garden Valley Parkway in Tyler

For each of the above free COVID-19 testing locations, it is advised that persons do not eat, drink, or smoke anything at least 20 minutes before their scheduled appointment.