Fatal structure fire spreads to second home on CCL

HENDERSON COUNTY — An early morning fire on Sunday destroyed 2 homes and claimed a life in Enchanted Isle on Cedar Creek Lake. According to a post on the Facebook page of Payne Spring VFD, the fire happened just after 2:30 a.m. A cold front blowing in produced strong winds coming off the lake and spread to a neighboring house. PSVFD says 10,000 gallons of water were applied in the first 15 mins of the fire with little effect. One person died in the fire, their identity has not been released at this time. Ten other departments responded to the fire.