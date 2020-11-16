‘Bad Boys for Life’, ‘Mulan’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ score at E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 — The winners

© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s the complete list of winners from the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, presented Sunday night live on E!:

The Movie of 2020

Bad Boys for Life

The Comedy Movie of 2020

The Kissing Booth 2

The Action Movie of 2020

Mulan

The Drama Movie of 2020

Hamilton

The Family Movie of 2020

Onward

The Male Movie Star of 2020

Will Smith

The Female Movie Star of 2020

Tiffany Haddish

The Drama Movie Star of 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020

Joey King

The Action Movie Star of 2020

Chris Hemsworth

The Show of 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

The Drama Show of 2020

Riverdale

The Comedy Show of 2020

Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2020

The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2020

Cole Sprouse

The Female TV Star of 2020

Ellen Pompeo

The Drama TV Star of 2020

Mandy Moore

The Comedy TV Star of 2020

Sofia Vergara

The Daytime Talk Show of 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2020

Gigi Goode

The Reality Star of 2020

Khloé Kardashian

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Outer Banks

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Wynnona Earp

The Male Artist of 2020

Justin Bieber

The Female Artist of 2020

Ariana Grande

The Group of 2020

BTS

The Song of 2020

BTS — “Dynamite”

The Album of 2020

BTS — Map of the Soul: 7

The Country Artist of 2020

Blake Shelton

The Latin Artist of 2020

Becky G

The Music Video of 2020

BTS — “Dynamite”

The Collaboration of 2020

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

The Soundtrack Song of 2020

Taylor Swift — “Only The Young”

The Social Star of 2020

Emma Chamberlain

The Beauty Influencer of 2020

James Charles

The Social Celebrity of 2020

Ariana Grande

The Animal Star of 2020

Doug the Pug

The Comedy Act of 2020

Leslie Jones

The Style Star of 2020

Zendaya

The Game Changer of 2020

LeBron James

The Pop Podcast of 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS:

The People’s Icon Award of 2020

Jennifer Lopez

The People’s Champion of 2020

Tyler Perry

The Fashion Icon of 2020

Tracee Ellis Ross