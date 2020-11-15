Greenberg Smoked Turkey owner thankful for response to fire

TYLER — The owner of Greenberg Smoked Turkey in Tyler is offering his thanks to the community after a fire destroyed the company’s shipping facility November 6. Sam Greenberg says he’s received offers of help from all over the state. He comments, “This is unparalleled for our little company. The outpouring is just unbelievable. And the people who have called me to offer me their facilities to try to recoup the season, it’s just — it’s unbelievable.” Greenberg says investigators with the insurance company are still trying to determine what caused the fire. He adds, “They have speculations, but they don’t know. It was not nefarious, but it was a catastrophic failure in something.” The fire will prevent the company from filling orders for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, but Greenberg says they will definitely be back in business by this time next year.