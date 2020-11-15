Soldier from Katy killed in helicopter crash in Egypt

DALLAS — A soldier from Katy is among those killed when a helicopter crashed during a routine mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Dallas radio station KRLD reports Captain Seth Vernon Vandekamp was one of six Americans identified. Vandekamp was among a group of peacekeepers on board the helicopter. A ninth peacekeeper was badly injured. The multinational force and observers said a French peacekeeper and Czech member of the force were also killed. It said the injured peacekeeper was American.