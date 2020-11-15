March of Dimes urges you to “Go Purple for Preemies”

TYLER — March of Dimes supporters in Tyler are urging residents to “Go Purple for Preemies” Tuesday, November 17. That’s World Prematurity Day, and a flyer suggests that you “wear purple to show your support.” According to Tyler March of Dimes chairperson Dorinda Williams, November is Prematurely Awareness Month. Williams encourages everyone to take a picture in their purple and send it to modhmhbcoalition@gmail.com for posting on the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition website. Go to https://www.mynethealth.org/services/wic-women-infants-children/healthy-me-healthy-babies-coalition/ for further information.