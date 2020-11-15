Accident kills two, ties up traffic

TYLER — Two people died Saturday in a Tyler accident that tied up traffic for an extended period. Police say they responded around 4 p.m. to the intersection of Loop 323 and Copeland Road. According to a news release, a minivan was traveling east on the Loop and turning northbound onto Copeland on a blinking yellow light. A motorcycle occupied by two people was traveling west on the Loop with a green light. Police say the driver of the minivan turned in front of the motorcycle, failing to yield right of way, causing the motorcycle to strike the van. Both occupants of the motorcycle were dead on scene. Names were withheld pending notification of next of kin. As of 6:24 p.m. Saturday, police remained in the roadway directing traffic, but traffic was flowing smoothly in all directions. The scene has since been cleared. We’ll update this story as more information is released.