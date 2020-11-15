Downtown Tyler businesses receive awards from Texas Downtown Association

TYLER — Two downtown Tyler businesses have been honored as part of the Texas Downtown Association’s annual President’s Awards Program. According to a news release from the city, Fitzpatrick Architects was named Best Downtown Partner. Plaza Tower received the People’s Choice award in the category of Best Economic Game Changer. Tyler Main Street Director Amber Varona cited Fitzpatrick for “continuing to push the momentum forward for Downtown.” She added that Plaza Tower’s award “speaks volumes of the huge impact it has made on our Downtown community as a whole.”

You can go to https://fitzpatrickarchitects.com/ and https://www.plazatowertyler.com/ for additional information. Liberty Hall’s series, Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch, was also a finalist for the TDA’s 2020 Resiliency Award, a category created this year in light of COVID-19.