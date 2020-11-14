Hughes, Frank file child protection legislation

AUSTIN — Republican State Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola has co-filed legislation aimed at reducing what he terms the cycle of trauma that many children experience in foster care. Joining him in the filing is GOP state Representative James B. Frank of Wichita Falls. Specifically, according to a news release, the bill seeks to protect children and families from serious actions by the Department of Family and Protective Services — including removal of children from their families and termination of parental rights — for normal, everyday activities by amending the state definition of “neglect” in Texas Family Code. It includes other provisions as well. Hughes and Frank say removal from family is sometimes needed but that too many Texas children are removed from their homes unnecessarily.