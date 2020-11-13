A Marshall teen killed in crash is brother of teen who died in fatal accident a year ago

MARSHALL — The identity of a person killed in Marshall has been released. According to our news partner KETK, the victim was Payton Blalock, 19. The Marshall teen, was killed after an 18-wheeler hit the truck he was driving while attempting to make a turn. Marshall Police released a statement saying: “The men and women of the Marshall Police Department offer our deepest condolences to the Blalock family during this unimaginably difficult time.“ Payton is the brother of Hayden Blalock who died in September of 2019, after an accident in the same county.