One arrested in Tyler fire

TYLER — Tyler fire investigators have arrested an 89-year-old male in connection with a fire that broke out November 6 in a vacant structure on South Beckham near the Elm Street intersection. Kermit Francis Gabel was arrested for 1st degree felony arson on Wednesday and booked into the Smith County Jail. The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate a number of recent fires in vacant or abandoned structures, and will release information as new details are available, according to a press release.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Beckham location at 11:09 p.m. on the 6th. The structure was fully involved upon arrival. Firefighters worked through the night on multiple incidents and cleared from this scene at 2:18 a.m. Currently, there is no information regarding a connection to any of the other incidents being investigated by the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries have reported.