Blood drive scheduled for Saturday at Brookshire’s in Athens

ATHENS — Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting Carter Bloodcare for a Community blood drive Saturday at Brookshire’s in Athens from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Donors are asked to bring a government-issued photo ID to donate, as well as eat breakfast or lunch before arriving. Carter Bloodcare is providing COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors as a gesture of thanks. Donors may call Carter Bloodcare for more information: 903-504-0812. They may also visit the Carter Bloodcare webesite to schedule a donation time-slot: http://www.carterbloodcare.org.