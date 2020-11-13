New Kilgore location for Workforce Solutions East Texas to host grand opening

KILGORE — Kilgore College has partnered with Workforce Solutions East Texas to open a permanent Access Point location on the Kilgore campus. A grand opening and open house for the new site will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday, in the lab in the Student Support Building. Access Point locations, which are open to the public, are service locations for job-seekers to receive on-site assistance. The WSET Access Point on the Kilgore campus is open each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.