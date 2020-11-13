Rebuking Trump, DHS cybersecurity agency says no evidence of deleted, changed votes

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images By LUKE BARR, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- The top cybersecurity agency inside the Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly rebuked claims made by President Donald Trump and his campaign of widespread voter fraud inside the 2020 election, and a source with knowledge of the situation said its director now expects to be fired. “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement released Thursday. CISA is responsible for securing the 2020 elections and has been exposing what it calls election-related "rumors" on its website -- including those spread by Trump and his allies. CISA's "Rumor Control" site has debunked everything from software glitches in voting software to votes being cast by dead people. “While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," the members of Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee said. "When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.” The statement goes on to say that “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history." Two CISA staffers, Bryan Ware Assistant Director for Cybersecurity for CISA and Valerie Boyd, Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at U.S. Department of Homeland Security were asked to resign Thursday, a separate source familiar with the matter also told ABC News but their emails appeared active as of Friday. Neither official responded to an ABC News request for comment. CISA has not returned a request for comment, and the White House declined to respond when asked whether Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, would be fired, whether Ware and Boyd were asked to resign, or whether the White House was involved. On Thursday night, following news reports he expects to be fired, Krebs took to Twitter to personally assure Americans the election was secure. "America, we have confidence in the security of your vote, you should, too,” he tweeted. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rebuking Trump, DHS cybersecurity agency says no evidence of deleted, changed votes

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2020 at 11:48 am

