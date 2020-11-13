Master planning meeting scheduled for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

TYLER — A public information meeting will be held for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The gathering will take place at the Tyler Rose Garden Center on Rose Park Dr. The session is intended to inform the community about future plans for the airport. This will mark the 3rd meeting held as part of the Airport Master Plan covering the next 20 years. Residents are invited to attend, share input and learn about the future vision of the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Several concepts of potential improvements for the airport will be presented. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. For virtual meeting information, visit http://www.tyrairportplan.com.