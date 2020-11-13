Attorney sentenced for smuggling meth into local jail

MARSHALL, Texas – In September, a Cass County attorney plead guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. On Thursday, Bryan Lee Simmons, 50, was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison. According to the office of Stephen J. Cox, Simmons agreed that he would not practice law for three years following his release. Information from the court showed that beginning in July 2019 and continuing through August 2019, Simmons agreed with other people to distribute methamphetamine in the Cass County Jail. In August 2019, he went to the Cass County Jail and pretended to meet with a client, officials shared. Simmons hid methamphetamine on his body that he planned to distribute.