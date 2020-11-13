Virtual town hall meeting on teens substance abuse

TYLER — A virtual town hall event will take place next Thursday. Next Step Community Solutions will host the meeting for parents on how to talk to your kids about substance abuse. The meeting will happen on the zoom platform at 6 p.m. The event will cover research on use rates of the four substances most used by teens in East Texas: alcohol, e-cigarettes, marijuana, and prescription drugs. The speakers will also cover little-known dangers and research-based tips for how to talk to teens. While the coalitions cover a specific area in East Texas, anyone is invited to attend. You can register by clicking the link: https://bit.ly/351zNtO. Organizers will email a link to the Zoom to those who register. There’s a space on the form to submit questions, and they will also take questions during the event.