Marvel’s Disney+ show ‘WandaVision’ debuts January 15

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2020 at 10:08 am

Disney+(NEW YORK) -- Disney+ has announced January 15 as the premiere date for WandaVision, the series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their respective roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision from Marvel’s Avengers movies.

The series is described as "a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision -- two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives -- begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

The trailer to the series seems to play on Marvel Comics' popular "What If" series of books; in it, both Olsen and Bettany's characters seem to appear in classic TV settings, from a black and white Ozzie and Harriet domestic sitcom, to the polyester Brady Bunch '70s, as well as appearing in their classic comic outfits as well as what appears to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, where -- as fans saw in Avengers: Infinity War, Vision is killed.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+; also in the wings is the anticipated Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring, respectively, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprising their titular MCU roles. That series debuts in August of 2020.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

