Warner Bros. reportedly mulling early streaming release for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2020 at 8:06 am

© WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC ENTERTAINMENT, LLC(LOS ANGELES) -- Just over a month before the scheduled Wonder Woman 1984's scheduled Christmas release, Warner Bros. execs are weighing the possibility of bumping the film's opening to the summer of 2021, or pairing its current premiere date, with an early January release on HBO Max, according to Bloomberg.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March, the film’s theatrical release has been pushed from June 5 to August 14, October 2, and finally to December 25.

However, with movie theaters facing another shutdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the studio sees a way of supporting theaters, while boosting subscription rates for the streamer, which has been lagging behind competitors like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+.

However, as the studio learned with the release of Tenet back in September, Wonder Woman 84's wouldn't come close to delivering its projected billion-dollar haul.

No matter which option Warner Bros. chooses, the film is assured of getting a theatrical release.

By George Costantino

