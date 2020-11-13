Warner Bros. reportedly mulling early streaming release for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March, the film’s theatrical release has been pushed from June 5 to August 14, October 2, and finally to December 25.
However, with movie theaters facing another shutdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the studio sees a way of supporting theaters, while boosting subscription rates for the streamer, which has been lagging behind competitors like Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+.
However, as the studio learned with the release of Tenet back in September, Wonder Woman 84's wouldn't come close to delivering its projected billion-dollar haul.
No matter which option Warner Bros. chooses, the film is assured of getting a theatrical release.
