Al Roker reveals he’s back home after cancer surgery: “See you all soon”

Nathan Congleton/NBC(NEW YORK) — Last week, Today co-host Al Roker revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He alerted fans that, while the cancer was caught early, it was aggressive and required immediate surgery.

On Thursday, the 66-year-old news personality let concerned followers know that he is finally back home and resting comfortably after a successful operation.

“Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done,” Roker said on Twitter. “Big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers.”

While it is unknown how long the Emmy Award-winner will be at home recuperating for, he did share that he expects to “see you all soon.”

When Roker revealed his cancer diagnosis on November 6, he called the situation a “good news-bad news kind of thing.”

“The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it’s a little aggressive,” he explained. “I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

At the time, he estimated that he will be back to work “hopefully in about two weeks.”

While Roker thanked friends, fans and family for rallying around him with good vibes and well wishes, he hopes his diagnosis will highlight the increased risk Black men have of developing prostate cancer.

“The problem for African American men is that any number of reasons from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked,” he noted.

In addition, Roker also stressed the importance of scheduling a regular prostate exam and undergoing regular cancer screenings.

By Megan Stone

