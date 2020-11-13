3 charged in killings in Texas, Ohio, arrested in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says agents working on a fugitive task force in Tennessee have arrested three people charged in unrelated killings in Ohio and Texas. The federal agency said Anne Hair was arrested Thursday while hiding in a parked car in Memphis. A warrant had been issued for Hair in connection with the stabbing death of Anthony Banks in Toledo, Ohio, in October. On Wednesday, marshals arrested Jalen Highsmith and Kelvin Robinson in Memphis. Authorities in Austin, Texas, have charged the two men with capital murder in the shooting death of Mario Robinson on Nov. 7.