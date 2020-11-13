narvikk/iStock By MORGAN WINSOR, EMILY SHAPIRO, IVAN PEREIRA and MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 1.29 million people worldwide. Over 52.6 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks. The criteria for diagnosis -- through clinical means or a lab test -- has also varied from country to country. Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica. The United States is the worst-affected nation, with more than 10.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 242,622 deaths. Nearly 200 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least 10 of which are in crucial phase three studies. Of those 10 potential vaccines in late-stage trials, there are currently five that will be available in the United States if approved. Here's how the news is developing Friday. All times Eastern: Nov 13, 4:41 am California surpasses one million COVID cases California has now passed a grim milestone of over one million confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the state has at least 1,006,099 diagnosed cases. California becomes only the second state, behind Texas, to reach this threshold. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is now more than 10.55 million, with at least 242,430 deaths.

Advertisement

Coronavirus live updates: California tops one million cases

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2020 at 5:15 am

narvikk/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, EMILY SHAPIRO, IVAN PEREIRA and MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 1.29 million people worldwide.



Over 52.6 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks. The criteria for diagnosis -- through clinical means or a lab test -- has also varied from country to country.



Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica. The United States is the worst-affected nation, with more than 10.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 242,622 deaths.



Nearly 200 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least 10 of which are in crucial phase three studies. Of those 10 potential vaccines in late-stage trials, there are currently five that will be available in the United States if approved.



Here's how the news is developing Friday. All times Eastern:



Nov 13, 4:41 am

California surpasses one million COVID cases



California has now passed a grim milestone of over one million confirmed cases of coronavirus.



According to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the state has at least 1,006,099 diagnosed cases.



California becomes only the second state, behind Texas, to reach this threshold.



The total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is now more than 10.55 million, with at least 242,430 deaths.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back