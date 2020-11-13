MTV taps Vanessa Hudgens to host ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time’ special

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Vanessa Hudgens is taking the reins as host of MTV’s new special, MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

According to the network, the 31-year-old actress will guide viewers through the 90-minute special which “will pay homage to the best of the best from the most beloved actors to scene stealing moments” dating all the way back to the 1980’s. The program will also feature “exclusive footage of the most anticipated 2021 releases.” Performers and honorees will be announced at a later date.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time is airing place of the network’s annual MTV Movie & TV Awards which were unable to happen this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite the cancellation, the network promises a comeback for the awards with a “weekend event takeover” in 2021, just in time for its 40th anniversary.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time will premiere on Sunday, December 6, at 8/7c on MTV.