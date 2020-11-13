Texas approaches 7,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations amid spike

AUSTIN (AP) – State health officials say almost 7,000 COVID-19 patients are now receiving treatment in Texas hospitals, the most in almost three months. The surge in coronavirus infections is prompting the lone Republican in charge of one of the state’s top five urban counties to appeal for the power to fine those not wearing face masks. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley told KRLD-AM in Dallas that local fines for violators could make the economic destruction of another lockdown unnecessary, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency order won’t allow it. Tarrant was the last major Texas urban county to require face masks.