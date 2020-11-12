Tyler ISD encourages families to remain diligent in efforts to combat illness

TYLER – While NET Health’s most recent 7-Day Rolling Rate of COVID-19 shows a significant rise and places Smith County in the Substantial Community Spread Level, TISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford told KTBB he wanted to assure students, parents, and the community that district facilities are safe. “Our campus, custodial, and transportation staff, and really the whole school system that accounts for around 20,000 people in the Tyler community, have done a tremendous job in helping combat illness across the District.”

Crawford continued,“Our daily efforts to clean and sanitize learning spaces, practice safe hygiene routines, requiring face coverings for all students and staff, and other protocols enforced during the school day are keeping a large section of the Tyler community safe for the eight plus hours they are on our campuses.”

Recent numbers reported by NET Health indicate a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Smith County, due to what some experts partly attribute to recent Fall/Halloween activities and gatherings. Tyler ISD supports the efforts of NET Health to inform our community about COVID-19 risks during the upcoming fall and winter holidays. Dr. Crawford encourages students, staff, and families, along with the Tyler community, to remain diligent in following healthy practices and protocols after the school day, on weekends, and over the holidays.