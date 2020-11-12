Progress continues for New Rusk State Hospital

RUSK — Construction crews are busy on a nearly $200 million project to build a modern 227,000 square-foot patient complex and replace the administration building at Rusk State Hospital. In a press brief Thursday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced crews had placed the last beam atop the administration building. Officials say they are on a pace that would complete 50 percent of the building by next February. The construction team has also completed demolition work at the site of the new patient complex and have begun laying plumbing and installing electrical infrastructure. The patient complex will include a 100-bed maximum-security unit and a 100-bed non-maximum-security unit.

This project will also include the construction of a new administration building. The patient building is expected to open in February 2023, and the administration building is scheduled to open in November 2021.