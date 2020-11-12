Bullard resident wins Million dollar jackpot

BULLARD — A Bullard resident has laid claim to a $1 million dollar jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the winner wants to remain anonymous, but purchased the winning scratch off ticket at a Fast Fuel gas station in Tyler on HWY 155. Officials say this was the third of four top prizes in the $1 million Monopoly 200X game. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.