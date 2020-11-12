Comptroller sending local sales tax dollars across the state

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that $890.5 million was coming statewide to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts. Locally, Tyler will see $4.3 million dollars, up nearly 7% over last year. Longview, will see $3.2 million dollars up, bascially the same as this month last year, up (point) .12%. The year to date is down 1.86 percent over this time last year. For details on other cities across the Lone Star State. Click the link. https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/allocations/sales-tax/cities.php.