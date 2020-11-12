Today is Thursday November 12, 2020

For the first time, the Gotham Awards’ Best Picture category features all female nominees

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2020 at 12:20 pm
IFP Gotham Awards(NEW YORK) — While the Academy Awards has gotten high-profile static for shunning female filmmakers, nobody is going to say that about the Independent Film Project’s Gotham Awards. This year, every nominated filmmaker in the Best Feature category is a woman. 

Kitty Green got the nod for her movie The Assistant; Kelly Reichardt was nominated for First Cow; Eliza Hittman got the nod for her film Never Rarely Sometimes Always; Erika James was recognized for her indie, Relic; and Chloe Zhao, who is directing Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Eternals, was nominated for Nomadland.

Other nominees of note include a posthumous Best Actor nom for Chadwick Boseman for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — a recognition most insiders agree will be repeated as award season ramps up.

Here are the nominees in the other major categories: 

Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 
Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal 
Jude Law — The Nest  
John Magaro — First Cow 
Jesse Plemons — I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Best Actress
Nicole Beharie — Miss Juneteenth 
Jessie Buckley — I’m Thinking of Ending Things 
Yuh-Jung Youn — Minari 
Carrie Coon — The Nest 
Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Breakthrough Actor
Jasmine Batchelor — The Surrogate 
Kingsley Ben-Adir — One Night in Miami… 
Sidney Flanigan — Never Rarely Sometimes Always 
Orion Lee — First Cow 
Kelly O’Sullivan — Saint Frances

Best Screenplay
Bad Education — Mike Makowsky  
First Cow — Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt  
The Forty-Year-Old Version — Radha Blank 
Fourteen — Dan Sallitt 
The Vast of Night” — James Montague, Craig Sanger 

The IFP Gotham Awards will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 in New York City.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

