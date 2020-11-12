Advertisement

Pete Davidson break-up left Cazzie David “screaming in agony”

C Flanigan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- In a new series of essays titled No One Asked for This, Cazzie David, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, is detailing her apparently painful breakup with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson.

David, 26, dated Davidson for two years. As reported by The Los Angeles Times, in the one essay detailing their coupling, David notes she decided to break things off with him in part because both suffered from mental health issues. Davidson, also 26, has publicly acknowledged addiction issues and hitting "rock bottom," including engaging in cutting.

However, David says she tried to patch things up with the SNL cast member, but he'd already moved on to a short-but-much-hyped relationship with Ariana Grande, something that devastated David. She says she was tortured by the couple's "immediately falling in love, accompanied by audio of her baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me," according to the paper.

David explains how she turned to weed to try to dull the pain, and "shaking uncontrollably" in her dad's arms on airline flight.

At one point, she woke up "screaming in agony," and Larry tried to put things in perspective to shake her out of her funk. He reportedly told her, "Cazzie, come on! Your ancestors survived the Holocaust."

All the drama aside, David and Davidson have apparently patched things up. She reportedly writes to him in the acknowledgements, "I love you. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me."

