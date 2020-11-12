Harvey Convention Center to host free movie event

TYLER — A free drive-in movie has been scheduled a courtesy of The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and Liberty Hall. The media brief states the movie will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21. The movie will be shown in the parking lot of the Harvey Convention Center, on W. Front St. They will be showing the 2019 Disney film, Frozen II. Audio will be provided through a radio station announced on the screen before the movie starts. Due to COVID-19 precautions, families are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Concessions will not be available. Families are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy while watching the movie. For questions, contact Special Events Supervisor Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1214.