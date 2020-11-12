Annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event at Bergfeld Park canceled

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank has announced the cancellation of the 11th Annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event at Bergfeld Park in Tyler. On Thursday, Lauren Barnes told KTBB, “So unfortunately, NET Health released some new data that put us in the highest risk category, and that is really all around community spread of large scale events. So, just out of an abundance of caution the East Texas Food Bank decided to cancel this event this year. And we are urging everyone to follow the safety guidelines that are put out by our local health authorities.”

Barnes went on to say, “This event is always free. We did encourage community members if they were able to bring plastic jars of peanut butter. So, if you had already gone out and bought those items you can safely drop them off in our reception area. Then, of course, we always need financial donations. For every dollar donated we can provide up to 8 meals. So if you had 5 dollars set aside, and you hadn’t made it out to the grocery store yet to buy that peanut butter. You can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click donate now.” Click the link if you would like to make a donation. https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/donatenow/.