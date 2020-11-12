Jury selection canceled for next Monday in Gregg County

LONGVIEW — Prospective jurors, that had been summoned for Monday, are no longer required to appear. Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said in a press release Thursday, “Due to the increase in COVID cases in Gregg County and throughout East Texas, our judges, with guidance from the Gregg County Health Department, have decided to postpone the jury trials scheduled for next week.” Hattaway went on to say they were thankful for those willing to serve and be a part of the judicial process. Jury will resume November 30.