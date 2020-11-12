Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to salute Broadway; organizers unveil this year’s impressive lineup amid COVID changes

Courtesy of Macy’s(NEW YORK) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is officially two weeks away and, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this show will look a little different this year. Despite deviating from several longstanding traditions, the parade remains committed to delighting families nationwide as it celebrates its 96th anniversary.

Instead of waves of spectators hugging the famed two-and-a-half mile route, the parade will be filmed in front of New York City’s flagship Macy’s store without an audience.

This year’s parade — kicked off by the iconic Tom Turkey float — will salute Broadway, which shut down in March due to the pandemic, and feature an array of fan favorite musicals.

Macy’s announced the acts singing and dancing on Thanksgiving include Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, The Life and Times of the Temptations, Mean Girls and Ain’t Too Proud.

Parade organizers say the Broadway performances will be filmed ahead of time.

Macy’s also announced the 20 diverse artists who sing their hearts out on Thanksgiving. Included in this year’s lineup are Ally Brooke, Bebe Rexha, Brett Young, Camille Schrier, CNCO, Dolly Parton, Ella Mai, Jimmie Allen, Jordin Sparks, Karol G, Keke Palmer, Lauren Alaina, Leslie Odom Jr., Noah Cyrus, Patti Labelle, Pentatonix, Sebastian Yatra, Sofia Carson and Tori Kelly.

In addition to several show-stopping Broadway numbers, musical performances and an appearance of the New York City Ballet, the parade confirmed that 18 giant balloons will fly at this year’s event.

Among the recognizable characters floating high above Macy’s will be Snoopy, Pikachu, Chase from Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants, Elf on the Shelf, Ronald McDonald, Poppy and Branch from Trolls, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Smokey Bear, The Boss Baby and many others.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs two weeks from today, on Thursday, November 26 at 9 a.m. EST on NBC.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.