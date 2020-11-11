Jazz band concert scheduled with former member of Ray Charles Orchestra

LONGVIEW — LeTourneau University’s jazz band is performing a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday. The venue will be socially distanced in the Belcher Center on the university campus, on S. Mobberly Avenue in Longview. The LETU Jazz Band, directed by local jazz icon George Faber, will perform Christian and jazz standards. Joining the jazz band will be guest artist, saxophonist Dorsey Summerfield, a former member of the Ray Charles Orchestra. This socially distanced concert is presented by the LETU Fine Arts department and is open to the public and free of charge. For more information contact George Faber at (903)530-4863 or georgefaber@letu.edu.