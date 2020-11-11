New TDLR stickers must be up by Dec.1

AUSTIN — Time is ticking for gas pumps across the Lone Star State to prominently display the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation consumer information stickers. TDLR said in a press release that the stickers must be in place by Dec. 1. The stickers have a Texas shape and include information about the amount of state and federal taxes charged for every gallon of fuel sold, as well as a telephone number and a QR code that consumers can use for complaints with TDLR regarding the quality or quantity of fuel. Merchants must also remove the old Texas Department of Agriculture stickers once the new ones are installed.