Old Fire station donated to Empowerment Community Development Corp

TYLER — Following a gift from the city of Tyler, The Texas African-American Museum will be getting a new place to call home. According to a press release on Wednesday, the city donated the old Fire Station No. 4, located on W. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., to Empowerment Community Development Corp. The ECDC is a nonprofit organization, that operates the museum on N. Border Ave. For more information, click the link. http://www.texasaam.weebly.com.