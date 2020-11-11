City to address drainage system improvement

TYLER — The Tyler City Council has taken steps to lessen flooding problems during heavy rains. On Wednesday, the council agreed to pay Reynolds & Kay $374,597 to install a storm sewer along Pabst Avenue from Valentine Street to the creek channel south of Willow Street and $551,892 to repair drainage infrastructure and address street settlement issues on Flat Rock Lane between Balsam Gap and Elk River Road. According to a media release, the funding for the projects is coming through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program.