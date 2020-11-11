Expansion approved for skate park at Faulkner

TYLER — The city of Tyler is expanding a plan that will build a 10,500-square-foot skatepark in Faulkner Park. Wednesday, the council approved paying Evergreen Skateparks up to $350,000 for the construction. Builder’s say the park will have an expansive street terrain with ledges, rails, ramps and more. According to a press release from the city, the layout’s design allows for “flow and speed lines” accommodating multiple users. Upon completion Faulkner Skate Park will have more than 14,000 square feet of skating space.