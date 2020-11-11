CampV host Veterans Day Celebration in Bullard

TYLER — Camp V hosted an event to honor Veterans Wednesday. The event was held at the American Freedom Museum, on the Brook Hill Campus, in Bullard. A tribute of recognition was held for soldiers deemed Missing In Action and those Killed In Action. Festivities included patriotic songs, with the crowd offering a standing ovation for a poem written by a Bullard ISD student regarding their dad’s deployment. Bullard Mayor Pro-tem Bryan Willis and United State Air Force Major Beverley Russell spoke at the Celebration of Veterans. Vicki Patzold, a recent guest of ‘KTBB’s In Focus’, says CampV is based in Tyler with a mission “integrate military and civilian resources into a central campus.” To hear the program click the link. https://www.ktbb.com/infocus/.