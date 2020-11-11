Arlington man indicted for murder near Tyler State Park

TYLER — An Arlington man has been indicted in the shooting his partner last summer. Robert Price, 51, allegedly shot his partner, 32-year-old Nathaniel Snell, on July 20 shortly after finding child porn on Snell’s phone. The shooting happened at State Park Gas Station on FM 14 near Tyler State Park. Video surveillance showed Snell being shot in the chest as he stepped out of the car at the gas station. The car sped away. Snell died at the scene as firefighters attempted to keep him alive.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, detectives located a house in Arlington, shared by the men. The landlord had just kicked Snell out of the house after the alleged pornography discovery and for possessing meth. The day after the shooting, the homeowner said that Price had returned to the house crying and gave all of Snell’s possession to charity. Price allegedly said that he “could not stand to be reminded of [Snell] any longer.” The landlord told police that a gun he kept in the closet of the home had been missing for a month. According to police, the same type of gun was used in the shooting. Price has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest July 23 on a $500,000 bond. His first court appearance is set for January next year.