City of Tyler swears in new Mayor and Council

TYLER — The City of Tyler Mayor-elect and city councilmembers were sworn into office Wednesday morning. Those taking their oath of office included newly elected Mayor Don Warren, Councilman James Wynne – District 4, Councilman Brad Curtis – District 6 and the re-elected Councilman Broderick McGee – District 2. Following the swearing-in, the council held its first meeting where they elected Councilmember Broderick McGee as Mayor Pro Tem.