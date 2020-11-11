‘Hit the Bricks’ coming up Saturday in downtown Tyler

TYLER — Hit the Bricks Tyler continues Saturday, partially online, while all downtown restaurants and stores have reopened to the public. The monthly event will update their Facebook page with more information. Hit the Bricks is a coordinated effort to grow support for Tyler’s businesses by being part of Visit Tyler’s Rose City Strong campaign.

Activities

Experience the works of Featured Artist, Dolph Miller, in person at Gallery Main Street in the Plaza Tower Atrium or online at DowntownTyler.org. All art is available for purchase. Gallery is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Take a virtual tour of the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum while listening to the audio tour from our Roses and Weeds podcast. Museum open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Capacity limit of 5 visitors at a time.

Visit “The Art and Science of Arachnids” at the Discovery Science Place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn all about arachnids in art, science and culture. Get up close to almost 100 live spiders from around the globe! Admission is $5 or $3 for DSP members.

Music

Join Liberty Hall on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. for Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch. Local artists will take the stage at Liberty Hall to perform a safe and socially distanced concert streamed straight to your home.

Covenant Olatunde at ETX Brewing Co. from 8 to 10 p.m.

Downtown has a variety of restaurants and shopping stores. For a full list, hours of operation, address and contact information, visit DowntownTyler.org. Hit the Bricks is a rain or shine, cold or hot event.