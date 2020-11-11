COVID numbers up across East Texas

TYLER — COVID-19 numbers are on the rise across East Texas. NET Health said in a press brief on Wednesday that the number of new coronavirus cases in the last week has been significant within 5 of the counties covered by the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division. “The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate of COVID-19 calculates the average number of all COVID positive cases from the previous seven days, divides the total by the population of the county, then multiplies that answer by 100,000,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

The final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate and we have collaborated with local physicians and epidemiologists to provide weekly updates to the “Community Spread Levels” infographic. The “COVID-19 Community Spread Levels” infographic and associated references are located at https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/educate-your-communities-about-covid-19 .