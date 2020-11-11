katifcam/iStock By JON HAWORTH, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- A man was crushed to death in a tragic industrial accident when a manufacturing mold weighing upwards of 25,000 pounds fell on top of him while he was at work. The incident occurred on Nov. 10 at approximately 9:55 a.m. at Romeo RIM in Bruce Township, Michigan, when the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an employee had been injured by a piece of equipment at the plant, the Sherriff's Office said in a statement. When police arrived along with the Bruce Township Fire Department, they discovered Romeo Rim employee David Spano, 42, deceased after a 12-and-a-half ton manufacturing mold had fallen on top of him off of one of the interior plant walls. “At this time, the incident appears to be a tragic accident,” said the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department in a statement released following the accident. “The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted.” According to their website, Romeo RIM manufactures large product parts for the transportation market, heavy trucks, agriculture, construction and rail cars using custom injection molding and other processes. The Macomb Daily said that earlier this year Romeo RIM reported that it had zero safety violations for a full year and that it was the second one-year milestone free of safety violations in less than three years. ABC News has reached out to Romeo RIM for comment. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man crushed to death after 12 ton manufacturing mold falls on top of him at work

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2020 at 6:20 am

