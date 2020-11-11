Advertisement

Three Baton Rouge officers placed on leave after LSU football player alleges he was ‘violated’

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2020 at 5:29 am

33ft/iStockBy JULIA JACOBO, ABC News

(BATON ROUGE, La.) -- Three Baton Rouge police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a Louisiana State University football player alleged that they "violated" him at gunpoint.



LSU wide receiver Koy Moore wrote on Twitter that on Saturday night he was approached by the officers, who Moore said assumed he "had a gun and drugs."



"I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have," Moore wrote.

Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r — Koy Moore 🇲🇦 الحمدلله (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020

Moore said that as he tried to post a live video of the encounter to social media, they "snatched" his phone and insinuated that he may have been harmed had he not told the officers that he played football for the university.



"I could've lost my life and I know for a fact that nothing would've happened to the guys who did it," he wrote.



After the Baton Rouge Police Department was made aware of the encounter, Police Chief Murphy Paul launched an internal investigation and the three officers involved were placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from the department.



"We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention," Paul said in a statement. "As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation in this complaint."



Moore concluded his post with a call to end racial discrimination, writing that "...as some celebrate the election of a new president understand the real problem [has] not changed."



LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron met with Moore and his mother on Monday to discuss the incident, ESPN reported.



Orgeron wrote on Twitter that while he could not comment on the investigation, he believes "that we must work collectively to embrace our differences."



"We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people," Orgeron wrote.

My thoughts on Koy Moore’s situation pic.twitter.com/Cqt7d4Vv1a — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) November 9, 2020

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has also been made aware of the encounter, according to a statement from her office.



"We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation," Broome said. "We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community."



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back