Kilgore starts registration for mini three-week online classes

KILGORE — School leader’s are inviting students to take advantage of online December Mini classes at Kilgore College to earn quick college credit over the holidays from the comfort of your home. Registration has begun for the three-week classes set for Dec. 14-31. Online classes will be offered in biology, drama, English, geography, government, history, kinesiology, music, philosophy and psychology. For additional information, visit http://www.kilgore.edu/december-mini or call (903) 983-8209.