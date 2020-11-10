GOP’s Beth Van Duyne wins Texas congressional district

IRVING (AP) – Republican Beth Van Duyne has won Texas’ 24th congressional district near Dallas. The Associated Press on Tuesday declared her the winner over Democrat Candace Valenzuela, who also conceded the race. Van Duyne is a former Irving mayor and Trump administration official who was ahead by more than 4,600 votes following last week’s election. She will succeed GOP Rep. Kenny Marchant, who is one of six Texas Republican congressmen who didn’t seek reelection this year. Republicans won all those open seats in Texas, dealing a demoralizing blow to Democrats who dumped an avalanche of money into congressional races but didn’t pick up any.