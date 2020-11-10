Sean Connery’s first 007 pistol could be yours, thanks to Hollywood auction

Julien’s Auctions(LOS ANGELES) — What better way to celebrate your fandom of the late, great Sean Connery than to own one of the most iconic props in movie history: the famed Walther PPK pistol he wielded in his first James Bond film, Dr. No.

The non-firing prop from the 1962 film is the highlight of Julien’s upcoming “Icons and Idols” auction, taking place on December 3.

Connery died in the Bahamas on October 31, 2020 at the age of 90.

According to the auction house, “In the cinematic debut of the character of James Bond, Connery uses this hero weapon throughout the film and helped to establish and define the character that has been featured in books, films, and other media for the past nearly six decades.”

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, says of the piece, “The silhouette of 007 holding this gun would go on to become the James Bond franchise’s most iconic image and one of the most recognizable pop culture references of all time.”

The weapon is estimated to sell for $100K-$200K, so best of luck raising funds at the baccarat tables.

Bond’s pistol isn’t the only prop up for grabs, however: Fans can bid on nearly 600 auction items. Included are props from Pulp Fiction — like the syringe used to bring Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace back to life after a heroin overdose — as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bullet-ridden motorcycle jacket from Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and a black eye patch worn by John Wayne in his Academy Award-winning role as Rooster Cogburn in 1969 Western classic True Grit.

The bidding will take place at Julien’s Beverly Hills flagship location, and also online at JuliensLive.com.